Elastos One Day Trading Volume Tops $534,838.14 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00002953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $41.66 million and $534,838.14 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,687,999 coins and its circulating supply is 22,280,456 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

