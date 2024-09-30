Enegra (EGX) Price Down 0.3% This Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.01 billion and approximately $296,571.63 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.17 or 0.00316211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.80543803 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $368,364.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

