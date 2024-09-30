Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Trading Down 3.1%

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.17. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 213,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

