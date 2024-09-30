Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 504,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 94.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of ENZ stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,829. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

