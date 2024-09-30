EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3,990.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,458 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $58,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

