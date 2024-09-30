EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,199,876 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8,838.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $31,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,090,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,059,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 154,816.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 432,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 431,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

