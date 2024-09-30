EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $74,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $267.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

