EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Allstate worth $50,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $188.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.