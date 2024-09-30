EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $19.57 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,570,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Xylem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 687.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XYL opened at $134.51 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.