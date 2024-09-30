EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 123,283 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,751,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

