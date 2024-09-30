EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,271 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

