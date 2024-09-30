G999 (G999) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $55.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Get G999 alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00044583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000105 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.