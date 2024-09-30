Games for a Living (GFAL) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $62.13 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Games for a Living alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00265693 BTC.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,197,646 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,092,197,646.335333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.02177652 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,174,581.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.