Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $4.07. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 4,877,876 shares changing hands.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.