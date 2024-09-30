Garde Capital Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,342,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,778 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $101.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.