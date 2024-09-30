Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $653.05 million and $507,425.38 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00006796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,106.42 or 1.00071409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008179 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00062178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.360982 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $613,090.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.