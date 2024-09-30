GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.61

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 29299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433,403 shares in the company, valued at $96,959,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433,403 shares in the company, valued at $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,868 shares of company stock worth $22,783,496. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.