Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genfit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $5.55 during midday trading on Monday. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.
Genfit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genfit
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.