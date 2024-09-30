Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,051.0 days.
Gerresheimer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF traded down $10.39 on Monday, reaching $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
