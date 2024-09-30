Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,051.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF traded down $10.39 on Monday, reaching $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

