Grok (GROK) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Grok (GROK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Grok has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grok has a market cap of $35.21 million and $6.25 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grok token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Grok

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grokmemecoin.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00583537 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,764,126.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

