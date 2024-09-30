Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

Shares of Grown Rogue International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. 130,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,953. Grown Rogue International has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

