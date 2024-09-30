Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.99. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $953.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

