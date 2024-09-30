Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

NYSE:TV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 443,655.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119,787 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 101,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,900 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

