Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises about 0.9% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $211,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VONE opened at $259.12 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $260.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.48.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
