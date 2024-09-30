Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $83.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

