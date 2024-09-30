HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

HXPLF remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

