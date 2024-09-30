HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.0 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance
HXPLF remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HEXPOL AB (publ)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.