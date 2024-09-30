HI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. HI has a market cap of $1.30 million and $249,221.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,316.87 or 1.00024077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047032 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $269,189.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

