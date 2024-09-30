holoride One Day Volume Tops $24,826.68 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $24,826.68 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00368077 USD and is up 7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,319.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

