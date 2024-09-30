Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 24,074.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,535 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Houlihan Lokey worth $67,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $157.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $162.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

