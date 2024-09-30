Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,346,500 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 7,826,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,832.3 days.
Hydro One Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HRNNF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.62. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,673. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.
About Hydro One
