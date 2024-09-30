Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HCNWF traded down 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.09. 77,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.10. Hypercharge Networks has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.44.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

