Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hypercharge Networks Trading Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:HCNWF traded down 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.09. 77,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.10. Hypercharge Networks has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.44.
About Hypercharge Networks
