i3 Verticals’ (IIIV) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.59% from the stock’s current price.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 13,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,574. The company has a market cap of $711.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,134.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.