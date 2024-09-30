IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 204,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Get IDT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

IDT Stock Performance

IDT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IDT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. 37,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.79. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,870 shares of company stock worth $329,880. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in IDT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDT by 53.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDT by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.