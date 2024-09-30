Ignition Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.38 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $63,601.92 or 1.00474373 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and approximately $472,339.96 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Ignition alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.00266707 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,127.53535435. The last known price of Ignition is 64,607.47836594 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $236,924.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.