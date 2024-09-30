Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,105 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,305.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.43. 436,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter worth about $19,512,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,942,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth approximately $7,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

