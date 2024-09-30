Immutable X Trading Down 2.2% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $976.53 million and $46.53 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.00266707 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.