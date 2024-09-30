Inspire Medical Systems’ (INSP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $217.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INSP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.62.

Shares of INSP traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,213. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day moving average of $182.41. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 497.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

