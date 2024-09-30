Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $39.71

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $42.64. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 203,214 shares traded.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.