Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,039,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.75. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.