iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,349.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $521,081 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,745,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after buying an additional 293,710 shares during the period.

IRTC stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.22.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

