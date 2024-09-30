iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,458. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after buying an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.