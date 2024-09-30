Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ispire Technology Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 174,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,889. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $349.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the first quarter worth $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ispire Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 809,819 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Articles

