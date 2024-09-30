JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 69,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $6.56. 10,955,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,313,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

