Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $1.19 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $124,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $245.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

