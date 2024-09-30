Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $322.67 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.77 and its 200-day moving average is $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

