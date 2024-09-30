Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

IFF opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

