Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $89.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

