Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
NYSE:DD opened at $89.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
