Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.79 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.