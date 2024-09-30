Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.44 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

