Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $109.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

